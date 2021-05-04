1870 illegally store bags of sugar recovered

District administration recovered 1870 bags of illegally stored sugar bags from two different locations, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :District administration recovered 1870 bags of illegally stored sugar bags from two different locations, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Adnan Badar raided at Basti Malook and recovered 1370 bags of sugar.

The owner of the store could not present record of the stored bags. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Umair Mahmood raided near Faiz-e-Aam nursery and retrieved 500 sugar bags. The warehouse owner could not present any record.

The both warehouses were sealed by the officers. Legal action is being initiated against the owners of the both godowns.