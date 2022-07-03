1870 liters adulterated milk discarded

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food Department has discarded 1870 liters of adulterated milk following public complaints at Bharakahu (a sub-urban area in the Federal capital).

The ICT Deputy Director Food, Muhammad Afzal along with a team of Punjab Food Authority checked 2250 liters milk in the vehicles at Col.

Amanullah Road and Simly Dam Road Bharakahu, a senior official told APP on Sunday.

He said the milk was discarded after found contamination of polluted water and low level of fat and imposed fine of Rs 21,000.

The official said the drive against adulterated milk was in full swing. The purpose of inspection was aimed at ensuring provision of health and pure milk to the citizens of the federal capital.