UrduPoint.com

1870 Liters Adulterated Milk Discarded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

1870 liters adulterated milk discarded

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food Department had discarded 1870 liters of adulterated milk following public complaints at Bharakahu (a sub-urban area in the Federal capital).

The ICT Deputy Director Food, Muhammad Afzal along with a team of Punjab Food Authority checked 2250 liters milk carrying vehicles at Col.

Amanullah Road and Simly Dam Road , ICT spokesman told APP on Monday.

He said the milk was discarded after found contamination of polluted water and low level of fat and imposed fine of Rs 21,000.

The official said the drive against adulterated milk was in full swing. The purpose of inspection was aimed at ensuring provision of health and pure milk to the citizens of the federal capital.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Water Fine Vehicles Road Dam Fat

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan stuns fans with her new look

Mahira Khan stuns fans with her new look

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir Premier League season 2 is set to begin ne ..

Kashmir Premier League season 2 is set to begin next month

15 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester ..

Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester United

1 hour ago
 Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Packa ..

Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Package’ for the people of Punjab ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all le ..

Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.