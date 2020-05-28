1875 bags of illegally stored wheat recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) -:Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool seized 1875 bags of wheat stored illegally by the farmers and shifted to the official wheat procurement center.

He conducted raids in different villages and seized the commodity stored for profiteering purposes by the farmers.

AC said that wheat hoarders were being dealt with iron hands and warned the farmers to avoid from hoarding.