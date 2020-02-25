UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1875 Tribal Youth To Be Given Technical, Vocational Training In Three Year: Wazirzada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:57 PM

1875 tribal youth to be given technical, vocational training in three year: Wazirzada

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazirzada Tuesday said the government is committed to bring tribal districts at par with other developed areas of the country to remove sense of deprivation among tribal people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazirzada Tuesday said the government is committed to bring tribal districts at par with other developed areas of the country to remove sense of deprivation among tribal people.

He said that the provincial government would spent Rs 250 million for capacity building and technical and vocational training tribal youth, adding that in three years as many as 1875 youth would be trained in different trades.

He expressed these views after witnessing signing of MoU between Department of Minority affairs and KP Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KPTEVTA).

Under the MoU 25 different short courses would be introduced in 25 disciplines while special vocational trainings would be started for females.

Wazirzada said that former government totally ignored in all sectors while PTI government was not only empowering them but also given them representation at various levels for their uplift.

He said the government has increased minorities' quota in educational institutions to 2 percent while in government jobs the specified quota for minorities is being implemented in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minority All Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

16 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case

16 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.