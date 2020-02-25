1875 tribal youth to be given technical, vocational training in three year: Wazirzada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazirzada Tuesday said the government is committed to bring tribal districts at par with other developed areas of the country to remove sense of deprivation among tribal people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazirzada Tuesday said the government is committed to bring tribal districts at par with other developed areas of the country to remove sense of deprivation among tribal people.

He said that the provincial government would spent Rs 250 million for capacity building and technical and vocational training tribal youth, adding that in three years as many as 1875 youth would be trained in different trades.

He expressed these views after witnessing signing of MoU between Department of Minority affairs and KP Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KPTEVTA).

Under the MoU 25 different short courses would be introduced in 25 disciplines while special vocational trainings would be started for females.

Wazirzada said that former government totally ignored in all sectors while PTI government was not only empowering them but also given them representation at various levels for their uplift.

He said the government has increased minorities' quota in educational institutions to 2 percent while in government jobs the specified quota for minorities is being implemented in letter and spirit.