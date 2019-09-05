1.877 Kgs hash seized, two arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) -:Police arrested two persons and recovered narcotics from them.

Police sources said Thursday that the teams of Quaidabad and Jauhrabad police conducted raids at village Choha and Ghareeb Colony and arrested two accused Muhammad Ibrahim and Fayyaz s/o Ali Muhammad and recovered collectively 1.877 kilograms hashish from their possession.

Police registered separate cases.