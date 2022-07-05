UrduPoint.com

18795 Acres Of Land Affected Due To Forest Fire In KP: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022 | 10:03 PM

The recent incidents of fire in different forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 23, 2022 to June 30, 2022 has affected around 18795 acres of land

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The recent incidents of fire in different forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 23, 2022 to June 30, 2022 has affected around 18795 acres of land.

This disclosure has been made in a new and updated report submitted by Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department to Chief Secretary KP, apprising him about the incidents and reasons of forest fire.

According to report around 358 incidents of fire were reported in mountainous forests among which 313 were because of ground fire, 34 of surface fire and 11 of crown fire.

In Reserve forest of KP, 27 incidents of fire were reported, 93 in protected forests, 22 in Guzara and 158 in private forests, report added.

Out of 18795 acres of land, 2472 acres of land is in reserve area, 2880 acres in protected area, 824 acres in guzara area and 6315 acres in private land.

The blaze affected 51 hectares of billion Tree Tsunami in Region One, Region Two Hazara and Region Three of Malakand.

While276 hectares of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project was also damaged due to fire incidents.

The report also mentioned that 64 incidents (18 percent) of fires were caused due to human action, 256 incident (71.5 percent) due to unknown reasons and 38 incidents (10.5 percent) because of natural causes.

