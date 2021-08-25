188 development schemes to be initiated in Bahawalpur district

UrduPoint.com

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :District Coordination Committee met here on Wednesday to discuss 188 development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 16 billion in Bahawalpur.

The meeting was held in the office of Deputy Commissioner which was attended by MPAs Samiullah Chaudhry, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and officers of concerned departments.

It was informed in the meeting that under the District Development Package, work would be started on 188 development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs.

16 billion. In addition, work was underway on 90 development schemes of various departments across the district.

Member Provincial Assembly Samiullah Chaudhry said that development schemes should be completed on time. He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction work.

He said that officers of construction departments should go to the field and inspect the development works.

