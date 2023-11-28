Open Menu

188 Illegal Afghan Immigrants Detained

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

188 illegal afghan immigrants detained

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) In November, a total of 188 illegal Afghan immigrants were detained in District South.

Deputy Commissioner South, Capt. (Retd.) Altaf H. Sario on Tuesday, reported that District South Police apprehended 72 individuals, while District City Police detained 116 in the period from November 1st to 27th.

Subsequently, all detainees were transferred to Haji Camp Lyari. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the ongoing efforts by their office to ensure the provision of necessary facilities in the district. Simultaneously, law enforcement agencies continue conducting search operations to apprehend illegal immigrants.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Lyari November All From

Recent Stories

Health dept to sign MoU with NADRA for registratio ..

Health dept to sign MoU with NADRA for registration of organ donors: minister

38 seconds ago
 Commissioner visits DHQ hospital to review load-sh ..

Commissioner visits DHQ hospital to review load-sharing treatment arrangements

40 seconds ago
 Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Bas ..

Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Basar in India ignites social med ..

42 minutes ago
 Traffic Police services launched at PITB establish ..

Traffic Police services launched at PITB established e-Khidmat Centers across Pu ..

56 minutes ago
 Four constables arrested over charges of getting b ..

Four constables arrested over charges of getting bribe from cricketers

60 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion ..

U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion of $1.3 Million Sustainable F ..

1 hour ago
OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federat ..

OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation’s Creative Initiatives a ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefini ..

Vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefining Photography

1 hour ago
 TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR P ..

TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR Partner

1 hour ago
 Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish san ..

Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish sans captaincy

1 hour ago
 Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a ..

Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a winning start on New Zealand t ..

2 hours ago
 Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan