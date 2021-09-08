UrduPoint.com

188 Illegal Installations, Constructions On Railways Land Demolished

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:34 PM

The District Administration in collaboration with Pakistan Railways Wednesday took action against encroachment on Railways' land and demolished 118 illegally installed cabins and other constructions in Board Bazar here while seven saboteurs were held over resistance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The District Administration in collaboration with Pakistan Railways Wednesday took action against encroachment on Railways' land and demolished 118 illegally installed cabins and other constructions in board Bazar here while seven saboteurs were held over resistance.

According to spokesman of Deputy Commissioner Officer, the encroachers were issued several notices to vacate the land and remove their installations but they paid no attention, forcing the District Administration and Pakistan Railways to take action.

He said that during the operation heavy contingent of local and Railways' police and officials of both the district government and Railways were present to cope with any untoward situation, adding that after removal of encroachment the land was handed over to PR administration to stop any illegal construction or installation in future.

More Stories From Pakistan

