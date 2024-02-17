188 Kite Seller Held In Grand Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Police arrested 188 kite seller and recovered thousands of kites, strings, liquor, weapons, and sound systems from their possession within two days
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Police arrested 188 kite seller and recovered thousands of kites, strings, liquor, weapons, and sound systems from their possession within two days.
During this year 356 kite sellers, and kite flyer were arrested and 48,000 kites and 800 strings were confiscated.
In Potohar Town, Police have arrested 147 kite sellers and recovered more than 5300 kites, 200 strings, 326 bottles of liquor, 02 pistols, and sound system from their custody.
In Rawal Town, police held 18 kite sellers and confiscated 438 kites and more than 15 strings from their possession.
Similarly, Saddar Division Police arrested 23 kite selllers, and kite flyer and recovered 630 kites and 18 strings from their possession.
CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said an effective and integrated strategy was evolved to prevent kite flying and aerial firing. The monitoring was done from the roofs of high buildings at different places in the city to trace the kite flyers.
The modern techniques have also been used in different areas for surveillance against kite flying, he concluded. Strict action will be continued against the elements involved in a dangerous game, he added.
