188 mini petrol pumps dismantled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Civil Defence has dismantled 188 mini petrol pumps and confiscated their machines during a crackdown on illegal filling stations in the district.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said in a statement that the campaign against illegal petrol pumps was launched on February 1, 2023, and 90 per cent area of Faisalabad had been cleared of such pumps.