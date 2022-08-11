UrduPoint.com

188 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Punjab

Published August 11, 2022

About 188 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday in the province while no death was observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :About 188 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday in the province while no death was observed.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 517,013 while the total deaths were recorded 13,590.

The P&SHD confirmed that 151 new cases were reported in Lahore, eight in Rawalpindi, eight in Faisalabad, eight in Multan, one in Vehari, two in Bahawalpur, two in Toba Tek Singh, one in Sargodha, two in Sahiwal, one in Sheikhupura, one in Muzaffargarh, one in Mandi Bahaudin, one in Jhang and one new case was reported in Hafizabad.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,739,271 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 499,696 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccinationcampaign has been initiated.

