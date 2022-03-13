188 new cases of Covid-19 emerge

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Fortunately no death from coronavirus reported on Sunday, however 188 new cases emerged when 5,567 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

Mr Shah said that fortunately no death was reported and COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,091 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 5,567 samples were tested which detected 188 cases that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 8,046,881 tests have been conducted against which 568,862 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 551,796 patients have recovered, including 37 overnight.

The CM said that currently 8,975 patients were under treatment; of them 8,893 were in home isolation, 4 at isolation centers and 78 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 77 patients was stated to be critical, including 4 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 188 new cases, 57 have been detected from Karachi. According to district wise statistics, Karachi South 23, Jam Shoro 19, Sujawal 17, Thatto 16, Matiari and Karachi East 14 each, Malir 13, Mirpurkhas 12, Hyderabad 10, Sanghar 9, Badin, Tando Allahyar and Larkano 7 each, Tharparkar 6, Korangi 5, Tando Muhammad Khan and Uamrkot 3 each, Karachi Central 2 and Kashmore one new covid cases reported.

The report states that with regard to vaccination, in the last 24 hours, 81,170 covid vaccines have been given, while 48,570,159 or 88.58% vaccines have been vaccinated till March 12.