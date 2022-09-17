UrduPoint.com

188 New Cases Of Dengue Virus Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 188 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to health department sources, the total number of dengue patients was recorded as 3101 and death toll four in the province during the year. However, 787 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Eighty cases of dengue were reported in Rawalpindi, 62 in Lahore, 14 in Gujranwala, 03 in Multan, 01 in Okara, 02 in Faisalabad, 01 in Sargodha, 01 in Toba Tek Singh, 01 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 04 in Chakwal, 01 in Sialkot, 01 in Nankana Sahib, 01 in Hafizabad, 01 in Chineot, 02 in Lodhran, 04 in Bahawalpur, 04 in Muzaffargarh, 04 in Kasur and 01 case of dengue has been reported in Gujrat during the last 24 hours.

All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 2875 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The Anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 443,697 indoor and 109,795 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different areas.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

