188 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 188 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 325,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 5.8 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers and registered FIRs against two of them over involvement in tampering of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.