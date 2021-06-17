UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

188 Vehicles Challaned,84 Impounded Over Violations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

188 vehicles challaned,84 impounded over violations

The District Regional Transport Authority(DRTA) Kasur challaned 188 vehicles and impounded 84 vehicles over various traffic violations during the last month

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The District Regional Transport Authority(DRTA) Kasur challaned 188 vehicles and impounded 84 vehicles over various traffic violations during the last month.

A spokesman for the department said here on Thursday that DRTA secretary Hafiz Muhammad Usman checked 881 vehicles and challaned 188 vehicles for overcharging,overloading, illegal stands,corona SOPs violations,besides impounded 84 vehicles.

He directed the transporters to ensure strict implementation of traffic rules at all terminals.

Related Topics

Vehicles Traffic Kasur All

Recent Stories

Pakistan heeds to its diaspora through &#039;Forei ..

1 minute ago

Al-Othaimeen to S&T Summit: 32% Increase in Techno ..

24 minutes ago

Suspect should be hanged if found guilty of sexual ..

25 minutes ago

California to offer free park tickets as incentive ..

4 minutes ago

Philippines logs 6,637 new COVID-19 cases, 1,339,4 ..

6 minutes ago

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recommended for Austr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.