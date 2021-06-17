188 vehicles challaned,84 impounded over violations

The District Regional Transport Authority(DRTA) Kasur challaned 188 vehicles and impounded 84 vehicles over various traffic violations during the last month

A spokesman for the department said here on Thursday that DRTA secretary Hafiz Muhammad Usman checked 881 vehicles and challaned 188 vehicles for overcharging,overloading, illegal stands,corona SOPs violations,besides impounded 84 vehicles.

He directed the transporters to ensure strict implementation of traffic rules at all terminals.