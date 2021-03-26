UrduPoint.com
18,812 COVID-19 Shots Administered To Senior Citizens In Rawalpindi District

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

18,812 COVID-19 shots administered to senior citizens in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi District Health Authority has so far administered 18,812 jabs to senior citizens since inception of covid-19 vaccination drive over a month ago for the said age group.

District Health Officer Rawalpindi (DHO) Dr Jawad Khalid told APP that 26 centers has been established at district where 10,635 health workers were rendering services.

Sharing details of the COVID-19 situation in the district, he informed that with an addition of 138 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of total coronavirus patients has reached 15,683 in the district while 13,181 patients were discharged.

"Presently 194 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 29 in Holy Family Hospital, 31 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 101 in Institute of Urology, 28 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Rukhsana Memorial Hospital and two in Hearts International Hospital", he added.

He informed that 20 patients were on the vent in critical condition, 70 were stated stable and 104 in moderate condition while 712 died of the corona virus including nine in last 24 hours.

