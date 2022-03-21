18,815 POs arrested during current year

Punjab police spokesperson said on Monday that a total of 18,815 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 12,025 court absconders (CAs) have been arrested during the current year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab police spokesperson said on Monday that a total of 18,815 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 12,025 court absconders (CAs) have been arrested during the current year so far.

In Lahore, 810 POs and 2,301 court absconders were arrested this year.

Spokesperson said that 1,330 POs and 934 CAs were arrested in Sheikhupura region, 3,492 POs and 2,000 CAs were arrested in Gujranwala region, and 923 POs and 932 CAs were arrested in Rawalpindi region.

Also, 1,122 proclaimed offenders and 1,381 court absconders were arrested in Sargodha region, 2,250 POs and 1443 CAs in Faisalabad region, 2,162 POs and 757 CAs in Multan region, 1,639 POs and 599 CAs in Sahiwal region, 2,376 POs and 658 CAs in Dera Ghazi Khan region, and 2,711 POs and 119 CAs were arrested in Bahawalpur region.