1886 Cameras Installed At 306 Locations To Make Rwp A Safe City

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) As many as 1886 cameras under Rawalpindi Safe City Project have been installed at 306 locations to make Rawalpindi a safe city.

A Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication Centre in Rawalpindi has been set up and the security arrangements of the city is being monitored through cameras on the digital wall.

According to a district administration spokesman, 1886 cameras had been installed at 306 locations across Rawalpindi city under the Safe City Project.

He said that the project had been completed swiftly and the plans were underway to launch similar projects in 18 other cities of Punjab.

The spokesman said that the Punjab government was committed to improve facilities in Rawalpindi and several other projects were underway such as the construction of the Ring Road, Dadocha Dam, Signal Free Corridor from Katcheri Chowk to Pirwadhai Mor, and other roadworks.

Rawalpindi district police and administration were making tireless efforts in the city’s development, he added.

He said that the high-quality safe city project was completed with amazing speed and one year's work was completed in just 45 days.

