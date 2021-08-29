UrduPoint.com

1,889,083 People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,889,083 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 1,492,877 citizens were injected first dose while 347,218 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 28,877 health workers were also given first dose while 20,111 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that a sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 137,967 first doses and 91,978 second doses were in stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad, where registered people were getting coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate the people, vaccination centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except SportsComplex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

