189 dengue cases reported in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Friday that during last 24 hours, 189 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Punjab out of which 139 from Lahore.

In a press statement, he elaborated that 33 cases reported in Rawalpindi, 3 in Attock and Faisalabad and 2 in Gujranwala and Pakpattan while 1 each patient in Nankana, Vehari, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Layyah, Okara and Bahawalpur.

So far this year, 3,176 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from across the province while 2,486 confirmed cases from Lahore and a total of 247 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 130 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore, he added.

The Secretary said that in last 24 hours, 416,692 indoor and 93,183 locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 2,179 locations. In Lahore 54,438 indoor and 6,895 places were checked for dengue larvae and 1,328 positive containers were destroyed.