189 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Deaths Reported In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 189 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to Emergency Operation Center, 84 patients of coronavirus recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 41,258 including 1,302 deaths and 38,426 recoveries with 1,530 active cases.

The people have been advised to strictly observe the SOPs notified by the government to avert the spread of the infection.

More Stories From Pakistan

