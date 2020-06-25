189 oxygenated beds added in Islamabad hospitals, NCOC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 189 oxygenated beds had recently been added in the hospitals of Federal capital, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

Some 117 oxygenated beds have been provided to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), 13 to Polyclinic and 59 to Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital.

After adding the following number of beds in those hospitals, the tally of total beds has reached to 192 in PIMS, 27 in Polyclinic and 83 in CDA Hospital respectively.

PIMS and CDA hospitals were also provided additional 20 and 21 ventilators respectively.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer was briefed about the ramp up plan for enhancing hospitals capacity to cater for contingency plans.

The meeting was informed that 325 oxygenated beds would be provided to the hospitals pertaining to Rawalpindi within the next 10 days.

The NCOC asked the provinces to share their proposals for establishing cattle markets on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha so that a consensus strategy could be devised for the purpose.