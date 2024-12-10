Open Menu

189 Tractors Distributed In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

189 tractors distributed in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Tractors were distributed to 189 farmers with a subsidy of Rs 1 million

per tractor under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme here

on Tuesday.

Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial handed over the tractors to farmers at a ceremony.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Gujranwala Shakeel Ahmed and Deputy Director (DD)

Agriculture Extension Dr Rana Qurban Ali Khan were also present.

MPA Chaudhry Faisal Ikram said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif

had laid the foundation for an agricultural revolution by providing a farmer-friendly

programme of Rs 300 billion.

He said that billions of rupees were being spent for issuance of Kissan Cards,

tractors, modern equipment free of cost, solar tube-wells and on subsidy.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that a total of 16,410

candidates had applied for green tractors in Sialkot district, whose online applications

were drawn centrally in Lahore and the distribution of tractors to lucky farmers

started today.

