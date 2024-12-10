189 Tractors Distributed In Sialkot
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Tractors were distributed to 189 farmers with a subsidy of Rs 1 million
per tractor under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme here
on Tuesday.
Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and Deputy Commissioner
Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial handed over the tractors to farmers at a ceremony.
Director Agriculture (Extension) Gujranwala Shakeel Ahmed and Deputy Director (DD)
Agriculture Extension Dr Rana Qurban Ali Khan were also present.
MPA Chaudhry Faisal Ikram said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif
had laid the foundation for an agricultural revolution by providing a farmer-friendly
programme of Rs 300 billion.
He said that billions of rupees were being spent for issuance of Kissan Cards,
tractors, modern equipment free of cost, solar tube-wells and on subsidy.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that a total of 16,410
candidates had applied for green tractors in Sialkot district, whose online applications
were drawn centrally in Lahore and the distribution of tractors to lucky farmers
started today.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB’s Sohail Nasir urges nationwide effort to end corruption1 minute ago
-
Two booked for making cooking oil from animal waste2 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal mobile boosters11 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Boards' matric exam-2025 date sheet revealed11 minutes ago
-
Punjab joins global campaign against gender-based violence11 minutes ago
-
Food authority recovered 750 Kg of China salt12 minutes ago
-
Lt Gen Faiz (R) being afforded with all legal right as per law: ISPR21 minutes ago
-
Govt confirms closure of political cells in intelligence agencies, SC informed21 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life21 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz visits China Communist Party Office21 minutes ago
-
Over Rs.4.51bn released for govt schools22 minutes ago