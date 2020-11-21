UrduPoint.com
189,000 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates of the city district administration imposed around Rs 189,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Saturday.

According to the city district administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 929 points and found 84 violations while cases were also registered against nine violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conducting raidsacross the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

