189,000 vehicles registered through Dastak Portal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Dastak Public Service Delivery Portal has proven to be a step toward improving public convenience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enabling citizens to easily access essential services including arms licenses and vehicle registrations.

According to official figures on Monday, 247,511 people have applied for arms licenses through the portal, while 211,033 licenses have already been issued, generating 2.4 billion rupees in provincial revenue.

In addition, the portal has also streamlined the vehicle registration process. So far, 189,000 citizens have registered their vehicles through the system, with a total of 75,000 vehicles formally registered, significantly boosting provincial income.

Authorities noted that the Dastak Portal is not only easing the process for citizens but also contributing directly to revenue growth.

