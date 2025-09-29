189,000 Vehicles Registered Through Dastak Portal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Dastak Public Service Delivery Portal has proven to be a step toward improving public convenience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enabling citizens to easily access essential services including arms licenses and vehicle registrations.
According to official figures on Monday, 247,511 people have applied for arms licenses through the portal, while 211,033 licenses have already been issued, generating 2.4 billion rupees in provincial revenue.
In addition, the portal has also streamlined the vehicle registration process. So far, 189,000 citizens have registered their vehicles through the system, with a total of 75,000 vehicles formally registered, significantly boosting provincial income.
Authorities noted that the Dastak Portal is not only easing the process for citizens but also contributing directly to revenue growth.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women
NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..
Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai
XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy
Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
76th anniversary of People’s Republic of China celebrated at KP House Islamabad9 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases on rise as weather changes in KP9 minutes ago
-
KP Govt approves 11 new road projects in Karak: KP Minister9 minutes ago
-
KP minister visits Shotokan Karate academy, distributes awards9 minutes ago
-
189,000 vehicles registered through Dastak Portal9 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties17 minutes ago
-
No helmet, No mercy: ITP warns bikers of 5,000 fine19 minutes ago
-
PML-N meeting reviews arrangements for CM’s expected visit to Rawalpindi19 minutes ago
-
ICT Police bust four-member gang of motorcycle thieves19 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign extended to Oct 0119 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of senior journalist Imtiaz Mir19 minutes ago
-
Ex-official held for drug trafficking29 minutes ago