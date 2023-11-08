189,259 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border: Home Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The repatriation of illegal foreigners mostly Afghans continued to their home countries as 189,259 illegal foreigners have so far been repatriated till November 7, this year.

The spokesman of the KP Home Department told APP that these foreigners were transferred through the Torkham border between September 17 and November 6, this year.

The immigrants included women and children who were provided free transport service from Landi Kotal holding camp up to the Torkham border that connects Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Similarly, 2,975 illegal immigrants were repatriated through Angor Ada South Waziristan.

He said voluntary repatriation was being encouraged.

Repatriation from Punjab was also continued through the Torkham border where officials of relevant departments were assisting them.

