189763 people got vaccinated in KP: Health Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The process of vaccination to people against coronavirus continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as according to the report of Health Department, 189763 people have completed their procedure of vaccination.

The report said, 61846 health workers have been administered the first dose of Sinopharm while 42904 have taken their second dose of the vaccine. It said, 6005 health workers have been administered the first dose of Sinovac vaccine while 794 have received their second jab of the same vaccine.

247540 aged people have been administered the first dose of Sinopharm while 132904 have taken their second dose of the same vaccine, the report said and added that 7998 elderly people have also been administered VacSino vaccine.

144209 senior citizens have taken their first jab of Sinovac vaccine while 5372 have taken their second dose of the vaccine.

According to the report, 1967 health workers from the province have been administered the first dose of AstraZeneca while the same vaccine has been administered to 170069 senior citizens.