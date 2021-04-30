18,980 more coronavirus patients recover in Punjab

As many as 18,980 more coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab on Friday, as reported by the Health Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 18,980 more coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab on Friday, as reported by the Health Department.

According to the data, shared by the Health Department, 238,846 coronavirus patients had recovered altogether so far in the public sector hospitals, being run by the Specialised and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7,381 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,391 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,623 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 829 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,373 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,450 beds were vacant.

However, 450 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 321 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3,280 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 1,628 beds were vacant, while in hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 903 beds reserved in the HDU and 455 beds were unoccupied.

The Specialized Healthcare had arranged 728 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 414 ventilators were under use while 314 were unoccupied.

Around 270 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 217 were occupied and 54 ventilators were vacant.