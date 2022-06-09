UrduPoint.com

18.9mln Tones Coal Imported In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 07:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The domestic coal production figured around 9.3 million tones and about 18.9 million tones were imported during fiscal year of 2021.

According to the economic survey issued by the government, during July-Feb FY2022, the import of coal stood at 12.21 million metric tons.

The consumption of coal in cement and other industry has significantly declined from 37.6 percent July-March FY2021 to 24.1 percent during July-March FY2022.

The consumption of coal has increased from 19.7 percent in July-March FY2021 to 31.4 percent during July-March FY2022.

Power sector uses most of the coal and the share has increased to 44.5 percent during July-March FY2022 from 42.7 percent during the corresponding period last year.

