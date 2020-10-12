18kg hashish recovered in North Waziristan

District police of tribal district North Waziristan during an action against the drug peddlers seized 18 kilogram hashish and arrested two drug peddlers in the limits of police station Mir Ali

MIRAN SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :District police of tribal district North Waziristan during an action against the drug peddlers seized 18 kilogram hashish and arrested two drug peddlers in the limits of police station Mir Ali.

According to a press release issued from the District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan Shafiullah Khan Gandapur Monday, stated that following the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanuallah Abbasi and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Awal Khan, police have started crackdown on drug peddling across the district to curb curse from the society.

The statement added that during an action, police foiled a bid to smuggle hashish in Spin Waam Shwa area in the jurisdiction of Mir Ali Police Station and recovered 18 KG of Hashish from a care bearing number ARQ 597-Sindh besides arrest of two drug peddlers.

Police registered a case against the arrested drug peddlers under relevant section of law and started interrogation.

DPO Shafiullah vowed to continue the drive against drug smuggling and eradicate the evil from the tribal district with the cooperation of public, the statement mentioned.