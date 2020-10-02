UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1.8kg Heroin, 23kg Hashish Recovered, 3 Accused Arrested.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:57 PM

1.8kg heroin, 23kg hashish recovered, 3 accused arrested.

The Excise Police on Friday in separate raids have recovered 1.8 kilogram heroin and 23 kg hashish, and arrested three accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Excise Police on Friday in separate raids have recovered 1.8 kilogram heroin and 23 kg hashish, and arrested three accused.

According to Director Narcotics Askar Khan, in the first raid conducted on a tip-off, an accused drug smuggler was arrested near General Post Office Peshawar Cantt, who who was sending 17 boxes of pencils filled with 1.

8 kg high quality heroin abroad.

Excise and Taxation Officer Narcotics Control Masoodul Haq, in the second raid, held a drug peddler near Pishtakhara Square on Ring Road and recovered 18 kg hashish from the secret compartments of his car.

In the third raid, the Excise Police accompanied by Bureau Chief Excise Intelligence Naveed,arrested two accused on Charsadda Road after recovering 5 kg Hashish hidden in secret cavities of his car.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road Car Charsadda Post From

Recent Stories

India acquiring more lethal arms to kill Kashmiris ..

1 minute ago

Two drug peddlers arrested, drugs recovered

1 minute ago

Russian Ambassador Calls for Relaunch of Russia-UK ..

1 minute ago

Trump has 'mild symptoms,' is 'on the job': chief ..

1 minute ago

NATO chief to visit Turkey and Greece amid stand-o ..

4 minutes ago

First Lady Melania Trump Says Experiencing Mild Sy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.