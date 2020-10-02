1.8kg heroin, 23kg hashish recovered, 3 accused arrested.

The Excise Police on Friday in separate raids have recovered 1.8 kilogram heroin and 23 kg hashish, and arrested three accused

According to Director Narcotics Askar Khan, in the first raid conducted on a tip-off, an accused drug smuggler was arrested near General Post Office Peshawar Cantt, who who was sending 17 boxes of pencils filled with 1.

8 kg high quality heroin abroad.

Excise and Taxation Officer Narcotics Control Masoodul Haq, in the second raid, held a drug peddler near Pishtakhara Square on Ring Road and recovered 18 kg hashish from the secret compartments of his car.

In the third raid, the Excise Police accompanied by Bureau Chief Excise Intelligence Naveed,arrested two accused on Charsadda Road after recovering 5 kg Hashish hidden in secret cavities of his car.