1.8m animals reached in cattle markets across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Over 1.8 million sacrificial animals arrived at 294 cattle markets across Punjab while all the nine

markets of the provincial capital witnessed more than 772,000 animals.

According to the Central Dashboard of Local government department, in the nine divisions, 1.

2 million small animals and 612,000 large animals were brought to sell while Bahawalpur saw 155,000 and DG Khan 127,000.

Similarly, Faisalabad recorded 216,000, Gujranwala 124,000, Multan 146,000, Rawalpindi 94,000, Sahiwal 76,000, and Sargodha over 103,000 animals.

Livestock and traders at markets provided with optimal facilities while strict actions was taken against illegal sale points by the district administrations, Shakil Ahmad Mian. secretary local government, informed in a press statement issued here on Wednesday.