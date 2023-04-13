1.8mln wheat flour bags distributed in district so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 1.8 million wheat flour bags of 10kg have so far been distributed among needy persons in the district.

A spokesperson for the district administration said here on Thursday that distribution of free flour bags would continue till 25th of Ramazan, April 16.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited flour distribution centres, set up at Iqbal Stadium and hockey stadium and checked the record and attendants of staff. He also expressed satisfaction over the arrangement made at the centres.