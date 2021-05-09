UrduPoint.com
18th Amendment Benefited Asif Zardari: Khurram Sher Zaman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

18th amendment benefited Asif Zardari: Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Sindh Khurram Sher Zaman said that PPP has sworn not to resolve the problems of Sindh province.

He said that 18th amendment has severely damaged the province and only Asif Zardari has benefited from the 18th amendment.

The lives of the people of the province have become worst.

Sindh Chief Minister did not speak for the betterment of the people.

He expresses these views during a press conference at Insaf house. He was accompanied by PTI Karachi Senior Vice President Mahmood Maulvi, Sindh Assembly Member Shehzad Qureshi, PTI leader Sameer Mir Sheikh, Fiza Zeeshan, Gohar Khattak and others, according to a statement.

He said that there is no transport facility for the people of Karachi.

He added that Murad Ali Shah had no plans for hospitals.

