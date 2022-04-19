18th amendment restored true spirit of constitution: PPP Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP's previous government had achieved historic target with the passage of 18th constitutional amendment under the leadership of visionary former President Asif Ali Zardari.

In a message on 12th anniversary of the passage of 18th amendment, he said that the amendment was in fact, a true manifest of pro-masses exercise for the restoration of real people's democracy in Pakistan.

He further said that 18th amendment had restored the true spirit of the unanimously approved 1973 constitution.

The PPP Chairman said that President Asif Ali Zardari had relieved him of his entire executive powers in favour of the Parliament through the amendment.

Subsequent to the passage of the 18th constitutional amendment, the provinces became autonomous to take care freely of their constitutional obligations to serve the people and verily it made the federation stronger.

He pointed out that it was the 18th constitutional Amendment with which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was given its identity as per long-standing aspirations of the people of the province.

Bilawal said that it is the beauty and power of the 18th constitutional amendment that now, nobody may twist the constitution to use it for personal gains.

He said that the people of Pakistan want strict observance of the constitution and respect of democracy in the country.

The PPP Chairman said, "The typical mindset doesn't respect the constitution. This mindset wants Pakistan to remain in chaos, so that a handful of the nefarious brains might continue to pursue their interests during the never ending chaos."