UrduPoint.com

18th Amendment Restored True Spirit Of Constitution: PPP Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 04:24 PM

18th amendment restored true spirit of constitution: PPP Chairman

Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP's previous government had achieved historic target with the passage of 18th constitutional amendment under the leadership of visionary former President Asif Ali Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP's previous government had achieved historic target with the passage of 18th constitutional amendment under the leadership of visionary former President Asif Ali Zardari.

In a message on 12th anniversary of the passage of 18th amendment, he said that the amendment was in fact, a true manifest of pro-masses exercise for the restoration of real people's democracy in Pakistan.

He further said that 18th amendment had restored the true spirit of the unanimously approved 1973 constitution.

The PPP Chairman said that President Asif Ali Zardari had relieved him of his entire executive powers in favour of the Parliament through the amendment.

Subsequent to the passage of the 18th constitutional amendment, the provinces became autonomous to take care freely of their constitutional obligations to serve the people and verily it made the federation stronger.

He pointed out that it was the 18th constitutional Amendment with which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was given its identity as per long-standing aspirations of the people of the province.

Bilawal said that it is the beauty and power of the 18th constitutional amendment that now, nobody may twist the constitution to use it for personal gains.

He said that the people of Pakistan want strict observance of the constitution and respect of democracy in the country.

The PPP Chairman said, "The typical mindset doesn't respect the constitution. This mindset wants Pakistan to remain in chaos, so that a handful of the nefarious brains might continue to pursue their interests during the never ending chaos."

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliament Democracy May Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Video showing woman lying on track with train pass ..

Video showing woman lying on track with train passing over her goes viral

3 minutes ago
 Austrian 'enfant terrible' of art Hermann Nitsch d ..

Austrian 'enfant terrible' of art Hermann Nitsch dies aged 83

35 seconds ago
 European stocks slide on return from Easter break

European stocks slide on return from Easter break

37 seconds ago
 Head USC KP assures to establish utility store at ..

Head USC KP assures to establish utility store at Daboori

38 seconds ago
 Three laborers die in Central Kurram coal mine

Three laborers die in Central Kurram coal mine

40 seconds ago
 Germany's E.ON Head Says Banning Supplies of Russi ..

Germany's E.ON Head Says Banning Supplies of Russian Gas Would Be Wrong, Cause S ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.