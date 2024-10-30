18th Consignment Carrying 95 Tons Successfully Landed At Beirut
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The 18th consignment of humanitarian aid for the people of Lebanon has successfully landed in Beirut, which flew from Islamabad International Airport via chartered flight, carrying 95 tons of relief items by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
The Government of Pakistan remained steadfast in its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the war-affected people of Palestine (Gaza) and Lebanon, a news release said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DFP raises alarm over escalating violence, killings in IIOJK51 minutes ago
-
Preparation for Diwali in full swing, District admin assures full cooperation1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 launches operation to extinguish fire in Koh e Sulaiman1 hour ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad reviews anti-polio campaign2 hours ago
-
Two persons injured in robbery attempt at Islamabad’s Kachnar Park11 hours ago
-
Police arrests dacoit involved in robbery at Shaheen Dairy Qasimabad11 hours ago
-
27th amendment talks are speculation: Bilal Kayani12 hours ago
-
Aleem Khan proposes NADRA and passport counters in Post Offices12 hours ago
-
JUI Chief congratulates newly elected president of SCBA12 hours ago
-
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives13 hours ago
-
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital13 hours ago
-
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK13 hours ago