18th Consignment Carrying 95 Tons Successfully Landed At Beirut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM

18th consignment carrying 95 tons successfully landed at Beirut

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The 18th consignment of humanitarian aid for the people of Lebanon has successfully landed in Beirut, which flew from Islamabad International Airport via chartered flight, carrying 95 tons of relief items by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Government of Pakistan remained steadfast in its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the war-affected people of Palestine (Gaza) and Lebanon, a news release said.

