18th Constitutional Amendment Empowered Provinces To Take Ownership Of Health Related Affairs: Gilani
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 05:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Sunday said that 18th Constitutional Amendment was instrumental in empowering provinces to take ownership of their health-related affairs, allowing for local solutions tailored to the unique needs of their populations.
"The devolution of powers helped in creating a more inclusive, participatory framework for healthcare governance" the Chairman Senate made these remarks at a Health Awareness and Recognition Seminar.
“It is time to reaffirm our collective dedication to improving healthcare in Pakistan. Together, we can ensure that our people not only receive the care they deserve but also live in a society that values health as a cornerstone of its development”, the Chairman Senate said.
While addressing the participants, he recalled his tenure as prime minister, taking concrete steps to strengthen the healthcare sector, focusing on improving Primary healthcare services and bridging the gap in access between urban and rural areas.
He informed that the government promoted public-private partnerships under his leadership to enhance resource mobilization and encouraged investments in human resource development to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.
“One of the most transformative milestones during that period was the 18th Constitutional Amendment”, he stated.
He remarked that access to healthcare is not just a basic human right but also the foundation for national progress and in countries like Pakistan facing grave health challenges, we must advocate for preventative healthcare.
He commended Tianshi International Pakistan for organizing the important event to raise awareness about critical health issues.
"Senate continues to prioritize discussions and oversee policies aimed at strengthening our healthcare system and removing barriers to accessing quality care. Today’s seminar is a testament to our collective resolve to raise health awareness and promote wellbeing", he added.
In closing, Chairman Senate emphasized that Pakistan must unite for better healthcare, focusing on rural development and innovation.
