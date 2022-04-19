18th constitutional amendment guarantees rights of provinces: Asfandyar Wali

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan Tuesday said that April 19 is the day of victory of small provinces and democratic parties as on this day the parliament of Pakistan passed historic 18th amendment in the constitution of Pakistan.

In a message issued on the occasion the 12th celebration of 18th amendment, the ANP chief said that under the historic constitutional amendment the provinces were empowered to take their own decisions, adding that the 18th amendment is the guarantee of survival of this country.

"We want to make it clear that it is the guarantor of the rights of every province, not just Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he said and warned that any attempt to abolish this amendment would derail the democratic system of Pakistan.

He hoped that political forces would spare no effort to protect the constitution of Pakistan for the betterment of this country.