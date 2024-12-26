18th Death Anniversary Of Poet Munir Niazi Observed
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 07:34 PM
The eighteenth death anniversary of poet Munir Niazi is being observed on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The eighteenth death anniversary of poet Munir Niazi is being observed on Thursday.
Munir Niyazi was born on April 19, 1928, to a Pashtun family in the town of Khanpur in Hoshiarpur.
He issued a journal, "Sat-Rang," in collaboration with Majeed Amjad.
In the 1960s, he wrote songs for movies that became very popular; among them was Naseem Bano's song for the 1962 film "Shaheed," "Us Bewafa Ka Shahar Hai Aur Hum Hai Dosto," and the same year for the film "Sasural," sung by Mehdi Hassan.
Munir has equally raised the standard of his poetry in both the genres of poetry, ghazal and Nazm. He also wrote songs and some prose poems.
The Government of Pakistan awarded him first the Star of Distinction and then the Pride of Performance.
He contracted a respiratory disease and died on December 26, 2006.
Recent Stories
Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park
Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platfor ..
Family of martyred constable handed over house
DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir
India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test
Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas
CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots
Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplic ..
Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender
OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park2 minutes ago
-
Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platform2 minutes ago
-
Family of martyred constable handed over house2 minutes ago
-
DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir5 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors5 minutes ago
-
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots2 minutes ago
-
Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplices2 minutes ago
-
Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender2 minutes ago
-
OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh2 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 1,316 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation against land mafia12 minutes ago