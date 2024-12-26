Open Menu

18th Death Anniversary Of Poet Munir Niazi Observed

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 07:34 PM

18th death anniversary of poet Munir Niazi observed

The eighteenth death anniversary of poet Munir Niazi is being observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The eighteenth death anniversary of poet Munir Niazi is being observed on Thursday.

Munir Niyazi was born on April 19, 1928, to a Pashtun family in the town of Khanpur in Hoshiarpur.

He issued a journal, "Sat-Rang," in collaboration with Majeed Amjad.

In the 1960s, he wrote songs for movies that became very popular; among them was Naseem Bano's song for the 1962 film "Shaheed," "Us Bewafa Ka Shahar Hai Aur Hum Hai Dosto," and the same year for the film "Sasural," sung by Mehdi Hassan.

Munir has equally raised the standard of his poetry in both the genres of poetry, ghazal and Nazm. He also wrote songs and some prose poems.

The Government of Pakistan awarded him first the Star of Distinction and then the Pride of Performance.

He contracted a respiratory disease and died on December 26, 2006.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Died Hoshiarpur Same Khanpur Mehdi Hassan April December Family Government

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir ..

Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park

2 minutes ago
 Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports ..

Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platfor ..

2 minutes ago
 Family of martyred constable handed over house

Family of martyred constable handed over house

2 minutes ago
 DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shaki ..

DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir

5 minutes ago
 India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump duri ..

India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test

5 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad' ..

Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors

5 minutes ago
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir B ..

Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..

5 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city ..

RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas

5 minutes ago
 CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime ..

CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots

2 minutes ago
 Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military t ..

Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplic ..

2 minutes ago
 Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offend ..

Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender

2 minutes ago
 OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakh ..

OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan