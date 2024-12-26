18th death anniversary of poet Munir Niazi observed

The eighteenth death anniversary of poet Munir Niazi is being observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The eighteenth death anniversary of poet Munir Niazi is being observed on Thursday.

Munir Niyazi was born on April 19, 1928, to a Pashtun family in the town of Khanpur in Hoshiarpur.

He issued a journal, "Sat-Rang," in collaboration with Majeed Amjad.

In the 1960s, he wrote songs for movies that became very popular; among them was Naseem Bano's song for the 1962 film "Shaheed," "Us Bewafa Ka Shahar Hai Aur Hum Hai Dosto," and the same year for the film "Sasural," sung by Mehdi Hassan.

Munir has equally raised the standard of his poetry in both the genres of poetry, ghazal and Nazm. He also wrote songs and some prose poems.

The Government of Pakistan awarded him first the Star of Distinction and then the Pride of Performance.

He contracted a respiratory disease and died on December 26, 2006.