18th IATF Meeting Held At ANF Headquarters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) 18th Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) meeting on the increasing trend of drugs in educational institutions and anti-narcotics measures was held here at Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Major General, Abdul Moeed, Director General of ANF, in which senior officers of Federal and provincial law enforcement agencies, intelligence setup and related government departments participated.
The purpose of the meeting was to review the supply of drugs in educational institutions and the measures taken by the management of the institutions to combat it.
A comprehensive briefing was given on the agenda by the representatives of the agencies and the departments concerned, in which the root causes of the problem and the gaps in the implementation of the policy were highlighted, while at the same time, the ways forward were also discussed.
ANF presented a comprehensive plan for drug-free educational institutions which was discussed in the meeting.
All the stakeholders agreed that concerted efforts should be made and a collective campaign should be launched to deal with the issue. The meeting also discussed several aspects including reduction in drug supply and demand for the implementation of the plan.
The DG ANF assured all possible support and assistance from ANF to all the agencies and departments for the successful conduct of the national campaign.
