18th International UMR Conference 2025 Kicks Off At PMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The 18th International Undergraduate Medical Research (UMR) Conference was formally inaugurated on Tuesday at Peshawar Medical College (PMC) under the inspiring theme “United for Health: Research, Policy and Practice.”

The two-day academic event brings together undergraduate medical researchers from across Pakistan and abroad to showcase their research, engage in intellectual exchange, and participate in a series of competitive and collaborative activities.

The inaugural session was graced by distinguished guests, including Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University, Islamabad, as the chief guest; renowned global health expert Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, Prof. Dr. Junaid Sarfaraz and Prof. Dr. Hafeezur Rahman, Dean of Peshawar Medical College. Prof. Dr. Najib Ul Haq, Patron of the PRIME Foundation, was also in attendance.

The speakers collectively emphasized the critical role of student-led research in shaping responsive health systems and in the identification and resolution of pressing health issues.

The conference aims at fostering a culture of inquiry, innovation, and evidence-based practice among future healthcare professionals. Young researchers will present their work through poster and verbal competitions, research quizzes, and hands-on workshops—highlighting the importance of research in bridging healthcare delivery, policy development, and academic advancement.

Expert-led workshops will be conducted by prominent faculty members including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah, Dr. Baber Saeed, Dr. Muhammad Idrees, and Dr. Mifrah Sethi.

These sessions will offer participants valuable insights into research methodology, scientific writing, mental health in academia, and ethical research practices.

With vibrant participation from medical institutions nationwide, the 18th UMR Conference stands as a beacon of academic excellence, fostering collaboration, critical thinking, and innovation in undergraduate medical research.

