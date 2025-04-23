18th International UMR Conference Concludes
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The 18th International Undergraduate Medical Research (UMR) Conference concluded at Peshawar Medical College with a strong call to integrate research with practice.
The conference titled “United for Health: Research, Policy and Practice” brought together undergraduate medical researchers from all over the country and abroad for academic exchange, innovation and inspiration.
The event provided a vibrant platform for students to present research, engage in dialogue and compete in workshops aiming promotion of evidence-based medical education.
The closing ceremony was attended by notable guests including Chief Guest Capt. (R) Kamran Afridi, Secretary Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prof. Dr. Zafar Mirza from Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, Dr. Nasir Shah, D irector General HEC ,Prof. Dr. Zahoor A. Swati, Director Riphah Peshawar Campus ,Dr. Hala Rajab, Director UMR and Hamza Farooq President UMR Society.
Speakers emphasized the importance of fostering a strong research culture among youth and highlighted innovation as key to healthcare advancement.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18th International UMR conference concludes9 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'China's Global Opportunities' held at Sargodha University9 minutes ago
-
Country need political stability, facing persistent challenges on its borders: Aleem Khan9 minutes ago
-
Man shoots at, injures his uncle9 minutes ago
-
3 liquor suppliers, 10 illegal arms owners held9 minutes ago
-
Interior minister approves major infrastructure projects in Islamabad to ease traffic congestion9 minutes ago
-
Five killed, two injured in Shikarpur two group clashes9 minutes ago
-
Two injured in Kharan hand grenade blast9 minutes ago
-
Scholarship distribution ceremony held in Sargodha19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review various initiatives19 minutes ago
-
Lahore police committed to serving religious minorities through Meesaq Centres19 minutes ago
-
23rd Annual Sports Gala underway at Sargodha University19 minutes ago