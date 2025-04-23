Open Menu

18th International UMR Conference Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The 18th International Undergraduate Medical Research (UMR) Conference concluded at Peshawar Medical College with a strong call to integrate research with practice.

The conference titled “United for Health: Research, Policy and Practice” brought together undergraduate medical researchers from all over the country and abroad for academic exchange, innovation and inspiration.

The event provided a vibrant platform for students to present research, engage in dialogue and compete in workshops aiming promotion of evidence-based medical education.

The closing ceremony was attended by notable guests including Chief Guest Capt. (R) Kamran Afridi, Secretary Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prof. Dr. Zafar Mirza from Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, Dr. Nasir Shah, D irector General HEC ,Prof. Dr. Zahoor A. Swati, Director Riphah Peshawar Campus ,Dr. Hala Rajab, Director UMR and Hamza Farooq President UMR Society.

Speakers emphasized the importance of fostering a strong research culture among youth and highlighted innovation as key to healthcare advancement.

