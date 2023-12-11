18th Karachi International Book Fair to begin on Dec 14

The 5-day 18th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) 2023 featuring national and international publishers and exhibitors will open its door to the public on December 14, 2023, at Expo Center Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The 5-day 18th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) 2023 featuring national and international publishers and exhibitors will open its door to the public on December 14, 2023, at Expo Center Karachi.

Besides 150 leading publishers and booksellers from Pakistan and 40 exhibitors from 17 countries will participate in the KIBF being organized by Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association from 14 to 18 December, Convener 18th KIBF, Waqar Mateen Khan and Chairman Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association Aziz Khalid announced at a press conference here on Monday, along with members of the managing committee.

They said that Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir was invited to inaugurate the Book Fair while Caretaker Minister Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection Muhammad Ahmed Shah was expected to participate as Guest of Honor in the inaugural ceremony.

Karachi International Book Fair has now achieved the distinction of being Pakistan's largest consumer and trade fair since its inception in 2005 It brings together publishing and distribution houses, domestic as well as international publishers, booksellers, librarians, and institutional customers on a single platform.

Publishers from Iran, India, Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, England, UAE, and other countries are attending the Karachi International Book Fair where more than 330 stands display books on all subjects to discerning readers including vast numbers of families, students, and book lovers from all over the country, they stated.

Waqar Mateen Khan hoped that, this year as in the past, a record-breaking number of visitors would participate in the 18th Karachi International Book Fair.

Aziz Khalid stressed that the 18th edition will be remarkable and distinctive as efforts were being made to establish effective working relationships with key international book fairs leading towards an exchange of professional expertise for highlighting the importance of book fairs at national and international levels.

"Fairs are not only book exhibits anymore, international book fairs are very important forums not only for publishers but also for the government agencies and missions as an effective tool for diplomacy", he elaborated and also underlined commitment to the propagation of knowledge by highlighting the values of humanism and ethics that promote tolerance, discussions, and openness in a civilized society.

KIBF aims to motivate the nation's youth and students to take part in cultural and creative activities to strengthen their role as pillars of an intellectually, scientifically, and culturally flourishing future, he said.

Around 400,000 book lovers including students from all groups and ages, professionals from all walks of life, academicians, writers, librarians, and the general public are expected to visit the 18th KIBF, he asserted.

Various book launching and book release ceremonies will also be held for notable writers during the fair besides entertaining various contests like drawing, recitation, extempore speech, and quizzes for kids.