18th Meeting Of KIU Held

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:20 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The 18th high-level meeting of Karakoram International University (KIU) Senate held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chairman Senate Karakoram University Prof. Dr Syed Muhammad Junaid Zaidi, attended by members of the Senate.

According to the Directorate of Public Relations, the meeting approved the budget of 2021-22 and recommendations of the 23rd selection board and discussed important issues.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor KIU, Dr Zaidi lauded the efforts and role of former Chairperson, Dr Khawar Mumtaz, who contributed to the academic development of the University through his qualifications and abilities over the last six years.

He emphasized that universities were always built through the best creativity and research, adding that it was necessary for us to pay maximum attention to creativity and research.

He said that the Senate should provide the best guidance to the University in providing a vision for the future.

The chairman asked the members of the Senate to play their role in the development of the university and making it an ideal institutey.

The Chairman Senate specially directed to increase the fund for research in the budget. The Vice Chancellor of the University said that one crore rupees had been allocated for the research.

The Senate approved the minutes of the 40th, 41st, 42nd, 43rd and 44th meetings of the University Syndicate as well as the recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee. In addition, the recommendations of the 23rd Selection Board were approved, which included recurrences of the main campus and sub-campuses.

