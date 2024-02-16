Open Menu

18th Round Of Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Military Dialogue Group Held At Defence Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

18th round of Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Military Dialogue Group held at Defence Ministry

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The 18th round of Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG) meeting was successfully held here in Ministry of Defence from February 13-16 where Pakistan's delegation was led by Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan while Turkish delegation was headed by Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Irfan Ozsert.

Prior to holding of Plenary Session, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Irfan Ozsert had a meeting with Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan, a news release said.

During the HLMDG meeting, matters of mutual interest including the whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation came under discussion. Both leaders expressed satisfaction on the pace of defence cooperation and pledged to take it to new heights.

The issues like security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional as well as geopolitical environment also came under discussion. In addition, the delegation took stock of the progress made so far since holding of HLMDG meeting in Turkiye last year. Matters relating to defence cooperation covering training exercises, exchange of visits and co-production of defence equipment were discussed.

The deliberations were held in a most cordial and congenial environment. Delegation leaders resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in the defence and security fields. It was agreed that the 19th Round of Pakistan-Turkiye HLMDG Meeting will be held in Turkiye on mutually agreed dates in 2025.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Progress February From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Co ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..

9 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the n ..

Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..

16 minutes ago
 Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in aw ..

Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti E ..

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore

1 hour ago
  PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

2 hours ago
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

4 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

4 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan