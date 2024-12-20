18th Speakers’ Conference concludes with call for strengthened parliamentary governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The 18th Speakers’ Conference, hosted by the National Assembly after a decade-long gap, concluded Friday on a high note as political leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fortifying democratic governance in Pakistan.

The two-day event, which brought together key parliamentary figures, including Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and provincial legislative speakers, focused on addressing pressing constitutional and legislative issues.

In his opening remarks, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani highlighted the forum's significance in promoting dialogue and collaboration among Pakistan’s democratic institutions.

“This conference is a testament to our shared resolve to enhance the effectiveness, transparency, and inclusivity of our legislatures,” he stated.

A major focus of the conference was the review of the 18th Amendment, a landmark constitutional reform that decentralized legislative, administrative, and financial powers to provinces.

Delegates emphasized the need to refine its implementation, addressing challenges to ensure participatory governance and provincial empowerment.

The sessions also explored critical themes, including expanding the mandate of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services, fostering international partnerships, and strengthening oversight mechanisms such as Public Accounts Committees.

The establishment of an Association of Secretaries was also discussed as a way to streamline legislative operations.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman Gilani called for collective action to uphold constitutional principles and modernize legislative practices.

“The way forward requires a spirit of unity and cooperation. Our assemblies must work collectively to address challenges, from constitutional ambiguities to the critical need for inclusivity in decision-making,” he said.

The event concluded with the adoption of the Islamabad Declaration, a strategic roadmap aimed at enhancing parliamentary governance, fostering regional collaboration, and advocating for Pakistan’s interests on global platforms.

The declaration underscores the commitment of all participants to translate conference recommendations into actionable reforms.

As the curtains closed on the 18th Speakers’ Conference, participants hailed the event as a milestone in advancing Pakistan’s democratic traditions, with hopes for a more inclusive, transparent, and capable parliamentary system in the years to come.