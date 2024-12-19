- Home
- Pakistan
- 18th Speakers’ Conference emphasizes unity, legislative reforms, and democratic progress
18th Speakers’ Conference Emphasizes Unity, Legislative Reforms, And Democratic Progress
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The 18th Speakers’ Conference, inaugurated at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday, brought together parliamentary leaders from across Pakistan to discuss pressing national issues, legislative reforms, and the strengthening of democracy.
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the two-day event, attended by speakers of provincial assemblies, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and key parliamentary leaders.
In his keynote address, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq underscored the need for consistent reforms in parliamentary processes and called for greater collaboration among stakeholders to resolve constitutional, legal, and governance challenges.
“Mistakes from the past must be corrected,” he said, highlighting the significance of legislative bodies in addressing issues like climate change, economic stability, and unemployment.
Sadiq also emphasized the importance of empowering young minds through initiatives like the National Assembly’s internship program.
Speakers from provincial assemblies echoed Sadiq’s sentiments.
Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah called for unity and technology-driven legislative empowerment, while Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan stressed the importance of dialogue to maintain national unity.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker Babar Saleem Swati highlighted the sanctity of the Constitution and the need for inter-legislative communication to uphold democratic values.
Balochistan Assembly Speaker Captain (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai emphasized self-reliance and peace-building, while Gilgit-Baltistan Speaker Nazir Ahmed lauded the conference as a step towards strengthening civil governance.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir and condemned India’s actions in the region.
The conference, revived after a decade-long hiatus, also saw calls for institutionalizing annual sessions to foster legislative collaboration and unity.
Participants praised Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s leadership in convening the forum, terming it a milestone for democratic progress.
As the conference continues, legislative leaders aim to build consensus on key national issues, reaffirming their commitment to transparency, accountability, and democratic values in Pakistan.
APP/smd-qsr
Recent Stories
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU holds seminar on Dress Code & Image Development2 minutes ago
-
Winter blooms brighten Peshawar with Gul e Dawoodi exhibition2 minutes ago
-
18th Speakers’ Conference emphasizes unity, legislative reforms, and democratic progress2 minutes ago
-
Collective effort crucial to wipe out Polio: Medical experts2 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses remission of sentence for prisoners12 minutes ago
-
Police recover liquor22 minutes ago
-
Women’s education key to national progress, global competitiveness: Governor Kundi22 minutes ago
-
E&T deptt gears up for tax compliance, vehicle regulations22 minutes ago
-
OGDCL announces production commencement from Kunnar West Well-03 in Hyderabad, Sindh32 minutes ago
-
SCCI chairman stresses practical steps for economic growth42 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 2753 minutes ago
-
One killed, four injured in two road mishaps1 hour ago