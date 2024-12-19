Open Menu

18th Speakers’ Conference Emphasizes Unity, Legislative Reforms, And Democratic Progress

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

18th Speakers’ Conference emphasizes unity, legislative reforms, and democratic progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The 18th Speakers’ Conference, inaugurated at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday, brought together parliamentary leaders from across Pakistan to discuss pressing national issues, legislative reforms, and the strengthening of democracy.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the two-day event, attended by speakers of provincial assemblies, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and key parliamentary leaders.

In his keynote address, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq underscored the need for consistent reforms in parliamentary processes and called for greater collaboration among stakeholders to resolve constitutional, legal, and governance challenges.

“Mistakes from the past must be corrected,” he said, highlighting the significance of legislative bodies in addressing issues like climate change, economic stability, and unemployment.

Sadiq also emphasized the importance of empowering young minds through initiatives like the National Assembly’s internship program.

Speakers from provincial assemblies echoed Sadiq’s sentiments.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah called for unity and technology-driven legislative empowerment, while Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan stressed the importance of dialogue to maintain national unity.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker Babar Saleem Swati highlighted the sanctity of the Constitution and the need for inter-legislative communication to uphold democratic values.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Captain (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai emphasized self-reliance and peace-building, while Gilgit-Baltistan Speaker Nazir Ahmed lauded the conference as a step towards strengthening civil governance.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir and condemned India’s actions in the region.

The conference, revived after a decade-long hiatus, also saw calls for institutionalizing annual sessions to foster legislative collaboration and unity.

Participants praised Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s leadership in convening the forum, terming it a milestone for democratic progress.

As the conference continues, legislative leaders aim to build consensus on key national issues, reaffirming their commitment to transparency, accountability, and democratic values in Pakistan.

APP/smd-qsr

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Islamabad National Assembly Parliament Democracy Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Young Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event From Unity Foods Limited Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

12 minutes ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

27 minutes ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shri ..

ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom ..

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..

42 minutes ago
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

53 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of ..

Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa Internati ..

Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..

1 hour ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International H ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

2 hours ago
 Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds ..

Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan