18th Speakers’ Conference Issues Islamabad Declaration, Paving Way For Stronger Democratic Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The 18th Speakers’ Conference concluded in Islamabad on Friday with the adoption of the Islamabad Declaration, outlining a strategic roadmap to strengthen parliamentary governance, uphold democratic values, and address pressing national and global challenges.

The two-day event, hosted by the National Assembly of Pakistan, brought together speakers and presiding officers from Pakistan’s Federal and provincial legislatures, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The conference emphasized collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation to reinforce the foundations of Pakistan’s parliamentary system.

The declaration reaffirmed the collective commitment of Pakistan’s legislatures to safeguard parliamentary supremacy, strengthen democratic norms by revising government rules to enhance ministerial accountability and ensure elected representatives exercise meaningful authority.

It also called for upholding parliamentary traditions, ensuring all voices are heard and respected, and establish a “Charter of Parliamentary Ethics and Decorum” through all-party dialogue.

The declaration stated that prioritize legislative measures to combat climate change, counter terrorism, and address socio-economic inequalities, including issues affecting women, youth, and children.

It also emphasized for establishing an Association of Public Accounts Committees and harmonize rules across legislatures to improve accountability and financial oversight.

To leverage parliamentary diplomacy the Pakistan’s role in regional and international forums by promoting peace, cooperation, and connectivity should be enhanced.

The conference also condemned human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, calling on the United Nations to enforce resolutions ensuring justice and humanitarian relief for affected populations.

The Participants emphasized modernizing parliamentary operations through digitalization and artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and transparency.

They also committed to transforming the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) into a Centre of Excellence for legislative research and capacity building.

Speakers agreed to formalize forums on women, children, youth, and sustainable development goals (SDGs) to foster coordinated legislative efforts.

Collaboration with academia, media, civil society, and think tanks was identified as essential for inclusive governance.

The declaration concluded with an announcement that the 19th Speakers’ Conference will be hosted by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in 2025.

